Nawaz refuses to go abroad after 'conditional permission' from govt

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif refused to go abroad after the 'conditional permission' was granted by the government to remove his name from the Exit Control List (ECL) on Tuesday.

Sources claimed that a one-and-a-half hour meeting was held between the former prime minister and his brother, Shehbaz Sharif, at Jati Umra.

It has not yet been confirmed whether the Sharif brothers will leave for London or not. Sources within the Sharif family also stated that an air ambulance had also not been called to transport Sharif from Pakistan to London for medical treatment.

READ MORE: Federal cabinet gives green signal to remove Nawaz's name from ECL

The federal cabinet agreed to remove former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's name from the Exit Control List (ECL) on Tuesday, paving the way for him to seek medical treatment abroad.

Cabinet sub-committee to announce decision tomorrow

The cabinet's subcommittee has reserved its verdict on whether Nawaz Sharif's name will be taken out from the no-fly list or not.

The subcommittee will announce its decision on Wednesday at 10:00 am.

"We have deposited security bonds at the court, will not provide any further bonds," said PML-N leader Ata Tarar.

The former prime minister will have to deposit security bonds. A conditional approval to remove Nawaz's name from the no-fly list has been given by the government, claim sources.

During the hearing today, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) refused to give an opinion on the issue, saying that the federal cabinet had the authority to remove anyone’s name from the no-fly list.

The accountability bureau said it had no objection to the government’s letter and neither had it given approval for it.

Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem is presided over the committee meeting. A personal physician of the former prime minister as well as PML-N’s Deputy Secretary Attaullah Tarrar were also part of the meeting along with Special Assistant to PM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar.

Sources told Geo News that government officials in the meeting were of the opinion that a clear answer by NAB was needed before Nawaz could fly abroad.