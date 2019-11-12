Statue of Indian pilot whose plane was shot down in Pakistan, installed at Karachi exhibit

KARACHI: Pakistan has put on display a statue of an Indian pilot whose plane was shot down over Kashmir earlier this year, invoking the ire of India´s media.

The life-sized statue of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman -- complete with his singature moustache -- has been installed in an exhibit at a museum in Karachi run by the Pakistan Air Force.

Varthaman´s plane was shot down in a retaliation to India conducting air strikes in its territory.

His capture was seen as a major setback for India.

After his capture, the Pakistani military released a video showing him sipping a cup of tea and politely refusing to answer questions.

He was released later as a peace gesture from Pakistan aimed at defusing tensions.

The statue stands in a gallery named Operation Swift Retort.

The exhibit includes parts of the fuselage and tail of Varthaman´s aircraft, a Mig-21, as well as a tea mug.

The gallery also contains images re-enacting the moment his plane was shot down, and photographs showing him being handed back to India at the Wagah border crossing.

A mess receipt jokingly charging Varthaman for the tea -- at the cost of one Mig-21 -- is also framed in the exhibit. Images of the mocking receipt went viral in the days after his capture.

The museum stands inside a recreational park for young people in Karachi, complete with decommissioned aircraft and other military hardware.

"I feel very proud of my country seeing Abhinandan´s statue at the gallery," said Samiullah Bari, a 10th grade student visiting the museum at a school trip.