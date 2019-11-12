Dengue kills three-year-old in Karachi as death toll rises to 33

KARACHI: The dengue virus took one more life as a three-year-old girl was reported dead on Tuesday.

Reports have revealed that the infant, an inhabitant of the Orangi Town area in the metropolis, was down with the virus and had been undergoing treatment at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Following her death, the total number of victims who have lost their lives to the virus rose to 33 in the city and 34 in Sindh.

The total number of dengue cases in Sindh were reported last month to be 4,151 in 2019 while latest details have reported another 115 additional cases that surfaced since the last 24 hours, revealed a spokesperson for the provincial health department’s Dengue Control and Prevention Program.

The spokesperson further said that another 252 cases were recorded in several other parts of the province.

The new cases — including those from Karachi (115) as well as Sindh's other districts (252) — bumped up the total number of dengue patients to 4,151 for 2019, while the death toll from dengue rose to 15, as of reporting time.