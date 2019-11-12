Admission in AIOU’s postgraduate programmes till Friday

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that it will receive admission forms of MSc/MA/MEd/ Associate Degree/BS/B.Ed/BA/BBA programmes till November 15 (Friday) for semester autumn 2019.



The admission date was extended last week on the demand of the interested students. However, they were asked to pay 50 percent extra charges to get them enrolled in these programmes.

The last date for admission had expired on October 26. The special chance for admission was extended to both, continuing and fresh students.

Admission forms and prospectuses have been made available at the sale points, the university's regional campuses and coordinating offices in various parts of the country.