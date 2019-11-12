Kamyab Jawan’s startup program to engage 100,000 students for new technologies

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) has planned to launch ‘Start-up Pakistan Programme’ under ‘Kamyab Jawan Programme’ engage 100,000 students to learn new technologies.



According to an official source, the objective of the said programme was to train one million students from different universities and technical colleges across the country.

He said that the programme would provide support to all universities and vocational training centres in developing capacity in incubation services which will offer students to start their own business.

The official said that the programme would provide essential funding to Higher Education Commission (HEC) and National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) to accelerate the expansion of Business Incubation Centres (BICs).

HEC’s BICs will provide 500,000 trainings in entrepreneurship and would provide blended incubation for all HEC accredited universities across the country to graduate 5,000 start-ups from BICs, he said.

He said that NAVTTC would also provide training to 500,000 youths in entrepreneurship and blended incubation for top 300 technical training centres across country.

The programme would also engage overseas Pakistanis from developed nations to empower young technology entrepreneurs, provide guidance, open markets, and invest their intellectual and financial capital.