Ijaz Shah says Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan after treatment

Interior Minister Ijaz Shah on Tuesday said law minister was going to preside over a meeting to discuss the issue of removing Nawaz Sharif's name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

"Nawaz Sharif is being allowed to go abroad on humanitarian grounds," he said while talking to the media.

The minister said according to doctors Nawaz Sharif's health was in critical condition and his treatment was not possible in Pakistan.

He said Nawaz was not going out of the country on a permanent basis as he will return after recovering from illness. He also dispelled the notion that Nawaz was being given relief under a deal.

Ijaz Shah said all the ministers were in favor of allowing the PML-N supremo to go abroad for treatment.

Commenting on the ongoing Azadi March, he said "we are giving Maulana Fazlr Rehman so much love that he will forget his demand for the prime minister's resignation."

The minister, however, conceded that the JUI-F chief was not going to leave Islamabad anytime soon.



"We have given him water, electricity and medical support," he said, adding that Maulana Fazlur Rehman has grown fond of Islamabad.

While he conceded that there was inflation in the country, he said Imran Khan's government was making efforts to provide relief to the people.

He blamed the Nawaz Sharif and Zardari era for the current inflation in Pakistan.

The minister said the issue could be tackled through good governance which could prevent people from making commission and illegal money.

He said good governance and providing justice to people were also Imran Khan's priorities.