Air ambulance for Nawaz Sharif to arrive tomorrow

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said an air ambulance is due to arrive in Lahore Wednesday to take former prime minister Nawaz Sharif out of the country for treatment.

The party’s Twitter account quoted Aurangzeb as saying that the doctors will start preparing Nawaz for his travels today.

She added that the doctors will use steroids and other medicines to ensure that the former prime minister’s platelets are up to the levels that are required for travelling.

The issue of removing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name from the Exit Control List will be taken up by the sub-committee of the federal Cabinet today. The session will be chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PML-N spokesperson said that the doctors instructed the family to get an air ambulance yesterday in view of the three-time prime minister’s health.

The spokesperson repeated that the doctors have urged that the sooner the PML-N supremo is moved out of country the better it would be for his health, the party’s Twitter account shared the statement on Tuesday.

Aurangzeb said that the biggest challenge that the doctors will face abroad will be identifying the reason behind the low platelet counts of the former premier. She added that the former premier’s health is deteriorating day by day.