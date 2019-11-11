Embrace winter season with this delicious chicken corn soup recipe

As the mercury dips, the demand for chicken corn soup soars because it serves as the ultimate dish for sweater weather.



With the start of winter, chicken corn soups vendors can be seen taking over the markets.

But what speaks better comfort than homemade chicken corn soup? Follow this super easy recipe to make a thick, warm soup in 15 minutes and enjoy with your loved ones to warm up those chilly nights.

Ingredients

Boneless chicken — small cubes (200 gm)

Beaten egg (1)

Corn flour mixed with very little water (4 tablespoon)

Salt as per taste

Black pepper (¼ tablespoon)

White pepper ( ¼ tablespoon)

Chicken stock (3 cups)

Water (1 liter)

Peeled and finely chopped carrot (1)

Peeled onion (Half)

Thinly chopped spring onions (2 springs)

Sweet corn (1 ½ cup)

Cooking Directions

Add chicken stock to the water and heat.

Further, add chicken, carrot and, onion into the heated water.

After adding contents, cover the pot with a lid and leave it to cook for about 10 to 15 minutes.

Add white pepper, salt, and black pepper along with sweet corn into the soup stock.

Next, add corn flour mixture slowly and gradually in the soup stock while stirring smoothly, in one direction.

Leave soup to cook until it thickens.

Finally, turn off the flame and add in one beaten egg to thicken the soup. Make sure to stir while adding egg in order to form threads.

Lastly, add chopped spring onions to soup and serve.

Key Tip: Make sure to cook soup on low flame. This will prevent the soup from foaming and will also enhance its taste.