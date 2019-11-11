Swarms of locusts descend upon Karachi

Karachiites on Monday witnessed swarms of locusts descend upon their city.



Known as Tiddi Dal in Pakistan, the insects were seen filling the skies in different parts of the city.

Citizens posted videos and photos of the insects on social media websites, wondering what has led to the Tiddi Dal assault on Karachi.

Muhammad Tariq Khan, an official at Plant Protection Department, said the insects, generally found in deserts, are not harmful.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Government has also issued instructions for preventive measures in the city. The provincial authorities said that if the plant protection department had taken measures then the swarm would have not increased.



The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture between Sindh and Northern was also interrupted briefly when a locust swarm showed up while the Northern were batting.

The swarm was large enough that the players had to stop playing and cover their eyes and ears in a bid to avoid contact with the insects.