Pakistan

Web Desk
November 11, 2019

Swarms of locusts descend upon Karachi

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 11, 2019

The swarm was large enough that the players had to stop playing and cover their eyes and ears in a bid to avoid contact with the insects. 

Karachiites on Monday witnessed  swarms of locusts  descend upon their city.  

Known as Tiddi Dal  in Pakistan,  the insects were  seen  filling the skies in different parts of the city.

Citizens posted videos and photos of  the insects  on social media websites, wondering what has led to the  Tiddi Dal assault on Karachi.

Muhammad Tariq Khan, an official at Plant Protection Department, said the insects, generally  found in deserts,  are not harmful.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Government has also issued instructions for preventive measures in the city. The provincial authorities said that if the plant protection department had taken measures then the swarm would have not increased.

The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture between Sindh and Northern was also interrupted briefly when a locust swarm showed up while the Northern were batting.

 

