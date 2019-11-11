Indian journalist's conversation with Pakistani bus driver melts hearts of Twitterati's

A touching moment between a Pakistani bus driver and an Indian journalist is winning hearts across the border.



On Saturday, at the opening of the Kartarpur corridor, a land passage between India and Pakistan, thousands of Sikh pilgrims visited Gurdwara Dabar Sahib in Pakistan’s Punjab for the first time since the partition.

As the door of the Sikh temple were opened, there were several moments of joy, celebration and brotherhood between pilgrims from both sides of the border. But one exchange between a Pakistani bus driver and a Sikh from India is warming hearts on the internet.

he video of the conversation was recorded by Ravinder Singh Robin, a reporter from India. Robin asked Saddam Hussain, the driver, escorting the pilgrims to Kartarpur, how he felt about the historic day. “I don’t think you are as happy as me,” Hussain replied smiling, “The way my eyes have welled up with tears. I am very happy.”

The bus driver, who previously worked in the Middle East, added that he has several friends from the Sikh community, who were like brothers to him. “Seeing you all, I have that feeling that one has when one go for Hajj. This is the same experience for you,” he said.

Opening the corridor has been a long standing demand of the Sikh community in India and other parts of the world. Gurdwara Darbar Sahib is believed to be where the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak, died in the 16th century.

As the bus came to a stop outside the Gurdwara, Hussain added: “Punjab has been united once again. May God always keep you happy. May you always come here. We [Pakistan] will always welcome you with open arms.”