Five policemen martyred in Rajanpur ambush

RAJANPUR: Five policemen were killed in an ambush by fugitives in Punjab’s Rajanpur district on Sunday.
The firing incident took place in Arbi Tibba area of the Rajanpur district where a police team was conducting a raid after receiving information about the presence of the fugitives in the locality.
Unknown assailants have ambushed a security force vehicle, killing five cops. The dead were identified as M Saqlain (ASI), irshad (HC), Kashif, (C), Asif (C) and Khursheed (C).
A contingent of the police personnel reached the crime scene and cordoned it off, launching a hunt for the culprits in the area.
Rescue teams shifted the bodies to a nearby medical facility for an autopsy whereas a team of investigators collected evidence from the spot.
