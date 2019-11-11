close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 11, 2019

Five policemen martyred in Rajanpur ambush

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 11, 2019

RAJANPUR: Five policemen were killed  in an ambush by fugitives in Punjab’s Rajanpur district on Sunday.

The firing incident took place in Arbi Tibba area of the Rajanpur district where a police team was conducting a raid after receiving information about the presence of the fugitives in the locality.

Unknown assailants have ambushed a security force vehicle, killing five cops. The dead were identified as M Saqlain (ASI), irshad (HC),  Kashif, (C), Asif (C) and Khursheed (C).

Photograph by Arshad Dogar

A contingent of the police personnel reached the crime scene and cordoned it off, launching a hunt for the culprits in the area.

Rescue teams shifted the bodies to a nearby medical facility for an autopsy whereas a team of investigators collected evidence from the spot.

