Dua for Zubaida Haji Ali Muhammad to be held on Monday

A dua will be held for Zubaida Haji Ali Muhammad on Monday at the Makkah Masjid in Karachi’s Adamjee Nagar between Maghrib and Isha.

While for ladies, the dua will be held at 80-B KDA 1A extension, off Karsaz road between Maghrib and Isha.

Zubaida Haji Ali Muhammad passed away on Sunday and her funeral prayers were held after Namaz-e-Zohr at Karachi’s Masjid-e-Saheem on Khayaban-e-Rahat.



The deceased was the mother of Gul Ahmed’s Chief Executive Iqbal Ali Muhammad and board member of the company Bashir Ali Mohammad.

Zubaida Haji leaves behind four sons, one daughter, grandchildren and great grandchildren.