Azadi March: ‘Seerat-un-Nabi’ Conference being held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Azadi March participants in the federal capital are observing ‘Seerat-un-Nabi’ Conference on Saturday at the H-9 venue.
The event is being commemorated in the honour of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) birthday.
Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl and other ulema were present at the occasion.
Thousands of protesters have converged on Pakistan’s federal capital, under the banner of ‘Azadi’ March, seeking to de-seat Prime Minister Imran Khan.
The ongoing sit-in is headed by opposition leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is the chief of his own faction of the JUI-F.
The caravan, which set off from Sindh on October 27, reached Islamabad on October 31.
During the week long sit-in, opposition leaders delivered fiery speeches against the ruling PTI government, giving the prime minister a 48-hour ultimatum to resign. The deadline was later extended.
Till now, despite several meetings, negotiations between the protesters and the government have failed to reach any result.
ISLAMABAD: The Azadi March participants in the federal capital are observing ‘Seerat-un-Nabi’ Conference on Saturday at the H-9 venue.
The event is being commemorated in the honour of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) birthday.
Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl and other ulema were present at the occasion.
Thousands of protesters have converged on Pakistan’s federal capital, under the banner of ‘Azadi’ March, seeking to de-seat Prime Minister Imran Khan.
The ongoing sit-in is headed by opposition leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is the chief of his own faction of the JUI-F.
The caravan, which set off from Sindh on October 27, reached Islamabad on October 31.
During the week long sit-in, opposition leaders delivered fiery speeches against the ruling PTI government, giving the prime minister a 48-hour ultimatum to resign. The deadline was later extended.
Till now, despite several meetings, negotiations between the protesters and the government have failed to reach any result.