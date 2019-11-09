Azadi March: ‘Seerat-un-Nabi’ Conference being held

ISLAMABAD: The Azadi March participants in the federal capital are observing ‘Seerat-un-Nabi’ Conference on Saturday at the H-9 venue.

The event is being commemorated in the honour of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) birthday.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl and other ulema were present at the occasion.

Thousands of protesters have converged on Pakistan’s federal capital, under the banner of ‘Azadi’ March, seeking to de-seat Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The ongoing sit-in is headed by opposition leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is the chief of his own faction of the JUI-F.

The caravan, which set off from Sindh on October 27, reached Islamabad on October 31.

During the week long sit-in, opposition leaders delivered fiery speeches against the ruling PTI government, giving the prime minister a 48-hour ultimatum to resign. The deadline was later extended.

Till now, despite several meetings, negotiations between the protesters and the government have failed to reach any result.