National Assembly session resumes with fiery speeches

ISLAMABAD: Senior lawmakers from both sides of aisle made aggressive speeches as the National Assembly session resumed on Friday.

Far from striking a conciliatory tone, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak said he was proud of Ali Ameen Gandapur who has challenged Maulana Fazlur Rehman for an election re-run.

Khattak is the head of the committee that Prime Minister Imran Khan had set up to hold talks with Maulana Fazlur Rehman who is staging a sit-in in Islamabad with thousands of his supporters.

When Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl MNA Maulana Asad Mehmood tried to interrupt Khattak, the former Khyber Paktunkhwa chief minister asked him to listen as "I want to show whole Pakistan your true face".

Continuing his speech amid the protest and ruckus , he dismissed the opposition's reservations over the ordinances issued by the government."There is a room for ordinances in law and constitutions," he said.

Khawaja Asif hit back at the defence minister for what he said lacking courage to convey the opposition's demands to the prime minister.



Asif said it was him who he had informed Pervez Elahi about Maulana Fazlur Rehman's demands.

A heated exchange also took place between Maulana Asad Mehmood and Ali Amin Gandapur.

Madni accepted the PTI leader's challenge to contest the election, asking him not to backtrack.







