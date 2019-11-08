close
Fri Nov 08, 2019
Pakistan

November 8, 2019

National Assembly session resumes with fiery speeches

Fri, Nov 08, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Senior lawmakers from both sides of aisle made aggressive  speeches  as the National Assembly session resumed on Friday.

 Far from striking a conciliatory tone, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak  said he was proud of Ali Ameen Gandapur who has  challenged Maulana Fazlur Rehman for an election re-run.

Khattak is the head of the committee that Prime Minister Imran Khan had set up to hold talks with Maulana Fazlur Rehman  who is  staging a sit-in in Islamabad with thousands of his supporters.

When Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl MNA   Maulana Asad Mehmood  tried to interrupt Khattak, the former Khyber Paktunkhwa chief minister asked him to listen  as  "I want to show whole Pakistan your true face".

Continuing his speech amid the   protest and ruckus , he dismissed   the  opposition's reservations  over the ordinances issued by the government."There is a room for ordinances in law and constitutions," he said.

Khawaja Asif hit back at the defence minister for what he said lacking courage to convey the  opposition's demands to the prime minister.  

Asif said it was him who he had informed  Pervez Elahi about Maulana Fazlur Rehman's  demands. 

A heated exchange also took place between Maulana Asad Mehmood and  Ali Amin Gandapur.

Madni accepted the PTI leader's challenge to  contest the election, asking him not to backtrack.



