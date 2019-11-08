UHS announces MBBS, BDS admissions merit list 2019

LAHORE: The first merit list of admissions to medical and dental colleges (MBBS and BDS) of Punjab has been issued today, Friday November 8, 2019.



According to Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore Dr Javed Akram out of 3405, a total of 3017 are open merit and 388 reserved seats in medical colleges.

While in dental colleges, 175 are open merit and 41 are reserved seats, said the VC UHS.

The successful candidates can submit their fees within a week, he added.