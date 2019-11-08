close
Fri Nov 08, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 8, 2019

Azadi March: Ramiz Raja visualizes situation in cricketing terms

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Nov 08, 2019

Ramiz Raja continues to be a staunch supporter of Imran Khan decades after they played cricket together.

 Raja, who was part of 92 World Cup winning squad led by Khan, minces no words while defending his skipper.

At a time when his Kaptaan is facing the first serious  challenge  to his government  in the form of Maulana Fazlur Rehman's  Azadi March, the famous commentator has  once again made his views known.

Ramiz Raja, however, visualized  the  situation in cricketing terms.

According to him,  until now Khan has delivered three deadly bouncers at 90 mph  knocking  his political nemesis over with a "vicious in swinging yorker"

"Visualising, in cricketing terms, Imran Khans line of attack against Fazlur Rehman: three bouncers at 90 mph,preferably all body blows, & then knocking him over with a vicious in swinging Yorker!," Ramiz Raja tweeted.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been demanding Prime Minister Imran Khan's resignation  during his Azadi March which started on October 31 from Karachi.

The prime minister, however, has ruled out any such possibility.


 

