Azadi March: Ramiz Raja visualizes situation in cricketing terms

Ramiz Raja continues to be a staunch supporter of Imran Khan decades after they played cricket together.

Raja, who was part of 92 World Cup winning squad led by Khan, minces no words while defending his skipper.

At a time when his Kaptaan is facing the first serious challenge to his government in the form of Maulana Fazlur Rehman's Azadi March, the famous commentator has once again made his views known.

Ramiz Raja, however, visualized the situation in cricketing terms.

According to him, until now Khan has delivered three deadly bouncers at 90 mph knocking his political nemesis over with a "vicious in swinging yorker"

"Visualising, in cricketing terms, Imran Khans line of attack against Fazlur Rehman: three bouncers at 90 mph,preferably all body blows, & then knocking him over with a vicious in swinging Yorker!," Ramiz Raja tweeted.



Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been demanding Prime Minister Imran Khan's resignation during his Azadi March which started on October 31 from Karachi.

The prime minister, however, has ruled out any such possibility.



