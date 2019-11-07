Lahore man beats up daughter, video goes viral

LAHORE: A video of a man beating up his daughter for not doing a menial task went viral, on Thursday.



In the video, the man, who has been identified as Ishaq Khan, can be seen thrashing his daughter and yelling at her.

Speaking to Geo News, 20-year-old Nimra said that she was a resident of Gulberg area in Lahore and was beaten up by her father because she did not turn on the water motor which her father asked her to.

"My brother made the video and it went viral,"she said. "I want protection now."

Nimra said that her father, Ishaq Khan, used to beat up her siblings as well.

"My siblings also beat me up," she said.

Nimra requested authorities to save her from such an atmosphere where she was frequently subjected to beatings.