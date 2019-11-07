AIOU BEd students to get textbooks from next week

ISLAMABAD: The students of B.Ed of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will start receiving their textbooks from next week, it was stated here on Thursday.



The university has already sent textbooks to almost all the students of Matric and FA’s programmes, who were enrolled in Autumn, 2019’s semester.

According to Director Mailing on Thursday, they are also in process of dispatching books to students of BA (Associate degree) programme.

“They are going to expedite the process, also dispatching books to the post-graduate students from this month in accordance with the instructions of the Vice Chancellor.

The Mailing Department took some extra measures to undertake the job on fast-track basis, through use of ''state-of-the-art'' technology.

This aimed at giving maximum study-period to the students, enabling them to timely complete their academic assignments.

Meanwhile, the university is also in process of digitizing its overall working, so as to facilitate the students in the study process, providing them online study material.

The students of M.Phil and PhD have already started receiving the books online, according to the directions of the Vice Chancellor.