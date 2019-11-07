Chinese diplomat schools BJP leader for blaming Pakistan, China for India smog

MEERUT: An Indian politician belonging to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got schooled by a senior Chinese diplomat for blaming Pakistan and China for the smog in New Delhi and adjacent areas.



BJP’s Vineet Agarwal Sharda said that the neighbouring countries could have released poisonous gases into India.

More: Despite itchy eyes, tourists flock to Taj Mahal

This prompted a strong response from a senior Chinese official at the foreign ministry, Zhao Lijian, who called him a ‘joker’.

“What a joker! China somestimes takes the blame, but this time it took the God class blame. One may not draw such a conclusion, even if he or she thinks by the feet,” he tweeted.

"I feel that Pakistan or China are afraid of us. We must seriously consider whether Pakistan has released any poisonous gas," he told ANI.

"Whenever Pakistan fought a war with India, it was defeated. Since PM Modi and Amit Shah came, Pakistan has become frustrated," he alleged.

The BJP leader said the two leaders PM Modi and Amit Shah whom he referred to Lord Krishna and Arjuna from the epic Mahabharata, were capable of solving all problems.