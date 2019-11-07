Lahore smog recedes after rain: Met Office

LAHORE: A Met Office official on Thursday said overnight rain has cleared the smog that was engulfing Lahore for the last few days.

Lahore Chief Meteorologist Shahib Khan said current rain spell was expected to continue till Friday, with wind direction also likely to change within the next 24 hours.



The Met Office said winds coupled with rain were blowing from east and southeast..

"Today citizens are safe from smog," said Met Office Lahore.

Meanwhile,speaking on Geo Pakistan, Shahib Khan said smog in Lahore is caused by stubble burning in India.

"There is no smog in Lahore," he said, arguing that the city was in the grip of smoke caused by crop burning.



He said rice crop is being harvested in Punjab which has polluted the air.