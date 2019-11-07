close
Thu Nov 07, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 7, 2019

Lahore smog recedes after rain: Met Office

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Nov 07, 2019

LAHORE: A Met Office official on Thursday said  overnight rain has cleared the smog that was engulfing Lahore for the last few days.

Lahore Chief Meteorologist Shahib Khan   said current  rain spell was expected to continue till Friday, with wind direction also likely to change within the next 24 hours.

The Met Office said  winds coupled with rain were blowing from east and southeast..

"Today citizens are safe from smog," said Met Office Lahore.

Meanwhile,speaking on Geo Pakistan, Shahib Khan said smog in Lahore is caused by stubble burning in India. 

"There is no smog in Lahore," he said, arguing that the city was in the grip of smoke caused by crop burning.

He said rice crop is being harvested in Punjab which has polluted the air. 

