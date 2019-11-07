Dog-culling campaign launched by DMC in Karachi

KARACHI: In the wake of recent rabies-related deaths, the district municipal corporations (DMC) on Wednesday initiated a dog-culling campaign in neighbourhoods of the port city.

Initiated from Pehlwan Goth and Gulshan-e-Iqbal, the campaign is now being expended to other areas of the metropolis, including Gulistan-e-Johar, Lines Area, and Khudadad Colony where dozens of canines were killed by administering poison , said Moid Anwar,the chairperson of District East.



Multiple stray dogs were poisoned to death in Lines Area and Khudadad Colony, Anwar noted, vowing further that all "mad dogs" would be put to death in District East.



Moid Anver added that complaints about dog bites “compelled” them to start the campaign.

The unchecked increase in the number of stray dogs and the shortage of anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) led to a rise in the number of deaths caused by the virus.

