Thu Nov 07, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 7, 2019

Dog-culling campaign launched by DMC in Karachi

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Nov 07, 2019

KARACHI: In the wake of recent rabies-related deaths, the district municipal corporations (DMC) on Wednesday initiated a dog-culling campaign in  neighbourhoods of the port city.

Initiated from Pehlwan Goth and Gulshan-e-Iqbal, the  campaign  is now being expended  to other areas of the metropolis, including   Gulistan-e-Johar, Lines Area, and Khudadad Colony where dozens of canines were killed by administering poison ,  said  Moid Anwar,the chairperson of District East.

Multiple stray dogs were poisoned to death in Lines Area and Khudadad Colony, Anwar noted, vowing further that all "mad dogs" would be put to death in District East.

Moid Anver added that complaints about dog bites “compelled” them to start the campaign.

The unchecked increase in the number of stray dogs and the shortage of anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) led to a rise in the number of deaths caused by the virus.

