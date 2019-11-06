close
Wed Nov 06, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 6, 2019

COAS, Saudi assistant defence minister discuss regional security

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Nov 06, 2019
Photo: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Saudi Arabia Assistant Defence Minister Mohammed Bin Abdullah Al-Ayesh met with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters on Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, during the meeting issues of mutual interest including defence and security cooperation between both countries were discussed.

The ISPR said the army chief and Saudi assistant defence minister also spoke about the overall regional security situation.

