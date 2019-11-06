COAS, Saudi assistant defence minister discuss regional security

RAWALPINDI: Saudi Arabia Assistant Defence Minister Mohammed Bin Abdullah Al-Ayesh met with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters on Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, during the meeting issues of mutual interest including defence and security cooperation between both countries were discussed.

The ISPR said the army chief and Saudi assistant defence minister also spoke about the overall regional security situation.