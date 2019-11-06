Sherry slams govt for 'one-sided' accountability

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party(PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman on Wednesday lashed out at the government for conducting accountability in a biased manner.

The PPP leader was speaking during a session of the Upper House when she lashed out at the government for making a mockery of itself by its 'one-sided' accountability process.

"You can't have political stability by locking the parliament and the ordinance," she said. "This government has lost its respect by taking revenge from opponents."

Sherry said that the opposition had delayed their protest.

"This is the voice of the people--we should have taken out containers long ago," she said.

The PPP senator said that the government was arresting political opponents without even conducting a trial or filing a reference against them.

"This one-sided accountability is making a mockery of the government," she said.

She criticised Prime Minister Imran by saying that all the time he was leveling accusations of corruption against other political leaders and calling them thieves.

The PPP, PML-N, JUI-F and other political parties have accused the PTI-led government of making fake cases against opposition leaders.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, former Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah and other political leaders are in jail over corruption and other charges.

The PTI government, on the other hand, has claimed that it is taking the right action against all corrupt elements within the country and taking to task all those who had caused losses to the national exchequer.