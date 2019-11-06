Maryam Nawaz released on bail

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader Maryam Nawaz was released on bail after her lawyers fulfilled requirements set forth by the Lahore High Court (LHC).

According to Geo News, Kot Lakhpat Jail officials sent the release orders to Services Hospital for her signatures.

A division bench of the LHC headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi had granted her bail on Monday in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Also read: Maryam Nawaz granted bail



The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor opposed the plea that sought bail for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader.

She had filed the application after her father and three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was hospitalized in critical condition.

Nawaz Sharif, who had been serving a jail term in Al-Azizia reference case, was also given bail by a bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on humanitarian grounds last month.

LHC asked Maryam Nawaz to submit her passport to satisfy “judicial conscience” as prosecution expressed apprehension she would flee the country.

The court also asked her to submit two surety bonds of Rs10 million each and deposit Rs70 million with Deputy Registrar .

The NAB had arrested Maryam on August 8 along with her cousin Yousuf Abbas in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.