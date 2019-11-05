close
Tue Nov 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 5, 2019

Sindh Govt bans pillion riding in Karachi, major cities of Sindh

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Nov 05, 2019

KARACHI: The Sindh Government imposed a ban on pillion riding in Karachi and major cities of the province, on Tuesday.

A notification issued by the Sindh Government's Home Department stated that pillion riding was banned in Karachi and 'all major cities of Sindh' due to the security situation in light of the Chup Tazia processions that will be held on Wednesday across the province.

The ban on pillion riding will come into effect from 12:00 AM Tuesday night to 12:00 AM Wednesday night.

The ban will be imposed in Karachi Division, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Khairpur, Mirpurkhas, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Nausharo Feroze and Jamshoro Districts.

Latest News

More From Pakistan