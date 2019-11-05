Sindh Govt bans pillion riding in Karachi, major cities of Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh Government imposed a ban on pillion riding in Karachi and major cities of the province, on Tuesday.

A notification issued by the Sindh Government's Home Department stated that pillion riding was banned in Karachi and 'all major cities of Sindh' due to the security situation in light of the Chup Tazia processions that will be held on Wednesday across the province.

The ban on pillion riding will come into effect from 12:00 AM Tuesday night to 12:00 AM Wednesday night.

The ban will be imposed in Karachi Division, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Khairpur, Mirpurkhas, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Nausharo Feroze and Jamshoro Districts.