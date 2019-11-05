Azadi March: Deadlock between govt, opposition persists

ISLAMABAD: Talks held between the government and the Rahbar Committee failed to reach a breakthrough, on Tuesday.

We are holding on to our demands," said Rahbar Committee Convener Akram Durrani. "In our meeting with the government committee, we told them about our demands for the premier's resignation and fresh elections," he said.

Khattak, who was also holding the press conference with Durrani, said that talks between the government and the opposition were still going on.

"They have their own stance, we have ours," he said. "We are trying to arrive at the middle ground."

Khattak said that talks between the two sides would go on. He hoped that the deadlock between the two sides would end soon.

Azadi March background:

Thousands of protesters have converged on the federal capital under the banner of the Azadi March, seeking to send packing Prime Minister Imran Khan packing.

The ‘Azadi’ March caravan, which set off from Sindh, left Punjab’s city Lahore on Wednesday and culminated its journey Thursday night in Islamabad.

Opposition leaders delivered fiery speeches against the PTI government on Friday, giving the prime minister a 48-hour ultimatum to resign.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman gave Prime Minister Imran two days to step down, failing which the protesters may march on to the PM House, 'force' the prime minister to step down, and 'arrest' him.

The government announced on Saturday that they would approach the courts over Fazlur Rehman's statements, accusing him of "instigating the people" and rallying them for 'mutiny'.