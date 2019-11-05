Sikh pilgrims arrive in Pakistan to attend Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary celebrations

LAHORE: Around 2,500 Indian Sikh yatrees (pilgrims) arrived here in Pakistan on Tuesday to attend the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairperson Dr Amir Ahmad, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) President Pardhan Sardar Satwant Singh, Deputy Secretary Imran Gondal, Sikh leaders, and the ETPB officials accorded a warm welcome to the Sikh yatrees at the Wagha border.

Speaking on the occasion, party leader Sardar Gurmeet Singh Boos said the entire Sikh community was thankful for the great gift of Kartarpur Corridor by Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had resolved the 72-year old issue in just a year.

Leader of the Delhi Gurdwara Management Committee, Sardar Srojeet Singh Virk, said: "We came to Pakistan with a message of love and brotherhood. We pray for the development and prosperity of the sacred land of our Guru."

The ETPB chairperson said the Sikh yatrees would be provided special facilities — including accommodation, journey, medical, and foolproof security — during their stay in Pakistan, in accordance with the PM's vision.

Soon after their arrival, the yatrees left for Janumasthan of Baba Guru Nanak in Nankana Sahib, where the main ceremony will be held on November 12.

PM Imran is set to inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9.