CM Usman Buzdar travels without VIP protocol: Watch video

LAHORE: Breaking from the tradition of VIP protocol and living up the the PTI's stance against the practice, Punjab’s Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took a single vehicle on an official visit to Multan.



The chief minister who previously came under criticism for traveling with over a dozen cars for visits outside Lahore, was seen traveling to the city of saints without the protocol.

A video shared by the CM's media team, shows his black Toyota land cruiser sailing through traffic without any police mobile behind it.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has been critical of previous governments tradition of exploiting the VIP protocol provided for an official’s security.

Since coming to power, the PTI has also launched an austerity drive to cut back on unnecessary expenses as Pakistan struggle’s financially.