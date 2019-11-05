Pakistan disappointed over US State Dept’s country report on terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday expressed its disappointment over the US State Department’s Country Report on 2018, saying that it completely overlooks the factual situation.

In a statement the Foreign Office said, “Pakistan is disappointed with assertions made in the US Department of State's Country Report on Terrorism 2018, concerning its counter-terrorism efforts.”

In its rebuttal, Pakistan stated that the factual situation on the ground, and the tremendous contribution made and sacrifices rendered by Pakistan over the last two decades in the war against terrorism have been overlooked.

The FO added, “These efforts have not only resulted in the elimination of Al-Qaeda from this region, but have also made the world a safer place.”

The statement said Islamabad is committed to take concrete actions under its National Action Plan.

It highlighted that Pakistan has taken extensive legal and administrative measures to implement the obligations under the UNSC 1267 sanctions regime. The regime calls for the freezing of assets and denial of funds and economic resources to all designated entities and individuals.

The statement repeated that Pakistan is continuing actions to fully implement the FATF Action Plan.

The FO said, “As noted in the Report, Pakistan faces the threat of terrorism from a number of groups including TTP, JuA and ISKP. The report, however, fails to mention that these groups continue to operate and conduct terrorist activities against Pakistan from across the border.”

The FO repeated that Pakistan has facilitated US and Taliban direct talks in good faith. It added that Islamabad’s positive contribution has also been widely acknowledged, including the US. It said that any insinuation to the contrary is unwarranted and is inconsistent with the positive trajectory of the bilateral relations.

The spokesperson said Pakistan has always stressed that counter-terrorism efforts can be effectively advanced through constructive engagement. He said we hope Pakistan’s commitment, contributions and sacrifices would be fully recognized and appreciated in the right perspective.