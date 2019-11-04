Army ready to thwart any threats against country: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Monday that the army is ready to thwart any threat including that of from across the border, according to Inter-Services Public Relations.



According to the ISPR, the COAS presided over the 226th Corps Commanders’ Conference held at the General Headquarters today.

The forum reviewed geo strategic and national security environment, along with the internal security, the situation along the eastern border and the Line of Control.

“While Pakistan Armed Forces with support of national institutions and the nation are fully prepared and committed to thwart all threats including on Eastern Border/LOC, continued cohesion of all national stakeholders on key national issues is essential to defeat inimical forces”, the ISPR quoted the COAS as saying.

The commanders expressed firm resolve to defend the country against full spectrum threat.

“We have attained better internal security and stability through cohesive national efforts and sacrifices rendered by Pakistan Armed Forces, all national institutions and above all the nation. We shall not let it reverse to suit any vested agenda at any cost,” said the army chief.

Calling Pakistan Army an organ of the state, the army chief said that it will continue to support national institutions as and when asked as per the Constitution, mentioned the ISPR.