Mehran University offers admissions in BS programs

Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) has announced admissions in BS Programs for the academic session 2019-20.



Degree programs have been announced in Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Science in Garment Manufacturing (NSGM), Bachelors of Science in Mathematics (BSM) and Bachelor of Studies in English.

Candidates can apply online for admission from November 4 with application processing fee of Rs 3,000. The last date for submission of application with required documents is November 15, 2019.

All eligible candidates shall be required to appear in the Pre-Admission Entry Test at Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro on Saturday and Sunday 30th November and 1st December 2019 at 9:00 am.

The classes will start from January 6, 2020.