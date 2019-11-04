DC Islamabad says traffic blockades removed

Residents of Islamabad were facing immense difficulties due to the various road blockades set for the ongoing Azadi March, but the situation is normalising according to a traffic update provided by Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat.

The city administration has placed shipping containers across major intersections to block the protesters from entering Islamabad’s high security zone.

The DC stated that the traffic blockades have been removed and only the protest site has been cordoned off due to security reasons.

He added that due to this problem the traffic on Kashmir Highway has been disrupted. He said, “Other than that entire Islamabad is up and running.”

Earlier in a tweet, Shafqat said roads are open but due to the containers around the red zone, there is a massive traffic congestion near Kashmir Highway and Faizabad.

The DC apoligised to the residents for the inconvenience and informed that his team is reviewing the situation.

