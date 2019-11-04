What is Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship program?

Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch ‘Ehsaas’ Undergraduate Scholarship program today November 4, 2019.



Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship program is said to be the largest undergraduate scholarship program ever launched in the history of Pakistan.

It is need-based undergraduate scholarships by the Higher Education Commission for students from low-income families and lagging districts to ensure that all qualified students have access to undergraduate education regardless of income, gender, or location.

The policy will be applicable to public sector and participating non-profit private sector colleges and universities.

Under this program at least 50,000 scholarships will be given to the deserving students annually.

Meanwhile, around 50 percent scholarships will be given to the female students.

The Prime Minister in a tweet said on Monday, “I will launch the largest ever need-based undergraduate scholarship programme in the history of Pakistan. 200,000 scholarships will be awarded over the next 4 years, 50,000 every year, 50% of these for women to promote human capital development.”

The students of public sector universities can apply for the scholarship by 10th of next month.