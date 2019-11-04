Kamyab Jawan Program receives 900,000 applications in two weeks

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minster ‘Kamyab Jawan Programme’ (KJP) has received around 900,000 applications for Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme within two weeks.



Official sources told APP that the youth showed immense interest in the loan scheme and on a daily basis 50,000 to 100,000 applications were being received, which showed success of the initiative.

He said that through the said programme the government had created opportunities to open the doors of socioeconomic empowerment of youth.

He said 1 million youth will get benefit from the scheme and an amount of Rs100 billion has been allocated for 'Kamyab Jawan Programme' to facilitate one million youth across the country.

He said that this unique and ambitious programme is aimed at providing soft loans to youth of the country and creating job opportunities for them with having follow up strategy.

He said a person could apply for loan of Rs50,000 up to Rs50,00,000 on easy return back policy.

The source further said that a number of schemes would be introduced in future for youth across the country under the same programme.