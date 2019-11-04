PM Imran launches Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship programme

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that lack of education and employment opportunities pushes youth towards crime.



The PM was addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship programme.

He said that the programme will help the youth overcome obstacles in the way to progress and development.

Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier today announced the launch of an undergraduate scholarship programme namely the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program.

The scheme is said to be the largest scholarship programme in the country.

It looks to provide undergraduate scholarship from under-privileged households as well as lagging districts regardless of their income, gender or location.

The program will provide at least 50,000 scholarships annually to deserving students that belong to public sector and participating non-profit private sector colleges and universities. Around 50 percent of the scholarship will be allotted to the female students.

Earlier, the prime minister took to Twitter saying, “I will launch the largest ever needs-based undergraduate scholarship programme in the history of Pakistan today. 200,000 scholarships will be awarded over the next 4 years, 50,000 every year, 50% of these for women to promote human capital development under my Ehsaas’.

The students enrolled on merit at any public sector university can apply for the scholarship by 10th of next month.

