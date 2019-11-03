Bilawal doesn't rule out PPP's participation in Azadi March dharna

BAHAWALPUR: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on Sunday, hinted at his party joining the Azadi March dharna.

The PPP chairman visited the Victoria Hospital in Bahawalpur where he inquired after the health of those who had been injured in the Tezgam train fire.

The PPP chairman said that as announced before, his party was never a part of any sit-in protest.

"However, if the PPP's core committee decides that we must participate in the dharna, we can think on it," he said.

Bilawal clarified Maulana Fazlur Rehman's statement by saying that the JUI-F chief did not threaten the prime minister by arresting him.

"He simply meant that the emotions of the people were such that they wanted to arrest the prime minister," he said.

The PPP chairman paid a visit to those who had gotten injured in the Tezgam train incident and inquired after their health. He called on Sheikh Rashid to resign from the railways ministry.

Azadi March background:

Thousands of protesters have converged on the federal capital under the banner of the Azadi March, seeking to send packing Prime Minister Imran Khan packing.

The ‘Azadi’ March caravan, which set off from Sindh, left Punjab’s city Lahore on Wednesday and culminated its journey Thursday night in Islamabad.

Opposition leaders delivered fiery speeches against the PTI government on Friday, giving the prime minister a 48-hour ultimatum to resign.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman gave Prime Minister Imran two days to step down, failing which the protesters may march on to the PM House, 'force' the prime minister to step down, and 'arrest' him.

The government announced on Saturday that they would approach the courts over Fazlur Rehman's statements, accusing him of "instigating the people" and rallying them for 'mutiny'.