Sat Nov 02, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 2, 2019

Don't underestimate govt, Fawad warns Azadi March protesters

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Nov 02, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Government is exercising self restraint because Imran Khan has desired so, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday, warning the protesters not to underestimate the PTI government.

 The minister took a shot at the Azadi March protesters  in a couple of Tweets calling them "a bunch of opportunists".

Also read: ‘Fazl should name the institution’: Army supports elected govt under Constitution

He said the protesters would find no place to hide in Pakistan if Prime Minister Imran Khan "makes a call".

The minister asked the protesters to make arrangements for cleanliness  of their march venue  on their own since the Capital Development Authority (CDA)  has to allocate    millions of rupees to address the issue.

Also read: Maulana Fazlur Rehman responds to DG ISPR’s statement

He said a foul odor has engulfed areas around Peshawar Morh on the second day of what he said Halwa March.


