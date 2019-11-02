Don't underestimate govt, Fawad warns Azadi March protesters

ISLAMABAD: Government is exercising self restraint because Imran Khan has desired so, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday, warning the protesters not to underestimate the PTI government.

The minister took a shot at the Azadi March protesters in a couple of Tweets calling them "a bunch of opportunists".

He said the protesters would find no place to hide in Pakistan if Prime Minister Imran Khan "makes a call".

The minister asked the protesters to make arrangements for cleanliness of their march venue on their own since the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has to allocate millions of rupees to address the issue.

He said a foul odor has engulfed areas around Peshawar Morh on the second day of what he said Halwa March.



