100,000 jobs for Pakistani engineers

LAHORE: High Education Department and Lampro Mellon Limited Pakistan have singed a MoU for certification courses for engineers of educational institutions and universities.



The duration of the MoU is for 10 years and the best job opportunities would be available to engineers going through this certification.

According to the agreement, certification course would be held every year for 5,000 engineers of educational institutions and universities of the higher education department.

Punjab Minister for Higher Education has said the Punjab government has made arrangements to provide job opportunities to 100,000 engineers at the international job market.

He said “Our engineers can earn 4,000 to 5,000 dollars which will increase the size of national economy by $2 billion.”

The minister said there was an opportunity to move our country forward in Chip Technology. Within next few years Pakistan will become the hub of Micro-Chip Manufacturing Technology, he added.

He said China had announced manufacturing the microchip and 500,000 job opportunities were expected only in China in this regard.