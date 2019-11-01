close
Fri Nov 01, 2019
November 1, 2019

Azadi March: In pictures

Fri, Nov 01, 2019

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Azadi March led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman is holding hold anti-government rally, dubbed by his party as ‘Azadi March’ in Islamabad.

The Azadi March set out on Sunday from Karachi's Sohrab Goth has reached in Islamabad. Thousands of people, including madrassa students, are participating in the march.

Here is an inside look at  the Azadi March: 

Maulana Fazalur Rehman waving to party activists during as JUI-F’s Azadi March begins from Karachi. Photo ONLINE
Participants of Azadi March at Super Highway Karachi. Photo Online
Participants of Azadi March at Rohri Bus Terminal. Photo ONLINE 
Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F activists at Azadi Chowk in Lahore. Photo ONLINE
Activists of JUI-F leaving for Azadi March from Dera Allah Yar Balochistan. Photo ONINE
JUI-F Secretary General Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri meets with Deputy Commissioner Islamabad at H-9 area Islamabad on the eve of Azadi March. Photo ONLINE
Activists JUI-F’s sub-organization Ansar-ul-Islam are busy in their rehearsal on eve of Azadi March at H-9 Ground in federal capital. Photo ONLINE
Azadi March participants have parked their vehicles on Kashmir Highway during on first day of the March in Islamabad. Photo ONLINE 
Security officials stand alert to avoid any untoward incident during Azadi March at Motorway in Peshawar.
JUI-F activists are busy in preparing breakfast on first day of Azadi March in Islamabad. Photo by ONLINE


