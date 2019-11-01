AIOU fixes November 5 deadline for availing fee concession

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has advised the students, who applied for fee concession under its financial schemes, to submit their banks’ receipt of the remaining deposited fee to their relevant regional offices by November 5.



It will facilitate the Regional offices to promptly handle their applications for the fee concession.

The remaining amount, due on the part of students, was fixed after grant of fee concession by the Regional Assistance Committees.

According to Director Students on Friday, the students who were granted partial or 35% fee concession, were required to deposit their remaining fee in the relevant bank.

A five-member committee was set up at each regional office, across the country to consider each application that has been submitted for fee concession for the semester autumn, 2019.

The Vice Chancellor has also approved additional fund in different schemes to those regions who had requested for that.