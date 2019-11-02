How to apply for Scholarship of Erasmus Mundus Journalism Programme

If you foster a passion in your heart to achieve academic excellence by studying abroad and earning a foreign Master’s degree, you too can make your dreams come true by applying to the prestigious Erasmus Mundus scholarship programme designed for students with outstanding academic and professional achievements.

The Erasmus Mundus Journalism Programme is a two-year Master’s degree programme that grants financial assistance and covers full tuition cost of graduates wanting to study abroad.

The journalism programme opened its application for the year 2020 on Friday, November 1, 2019 and applicants are advised to send in their applications by January 10 latest.

The dual degree programme that commences in the fall of 2020 i.e. September 1, 2020, invites students from all over the world to study in Europe, specifically Denmark (Copenhagen) in the first year, and in London in the second.

If you are planning to apply to the Erasmus Mundus Scholarship Programme, here is what you need:

1. A completed bachelor's degree, before course start, within a relevant field of study.

2. Test of English language proficiency: Non-native English students need to produce evidence of English language proficiency via the following tests:

IELTS Academic test with a band score of 7.0 and a minimum score of 6.0 in each category

TOEFL internet-based test with a score of at least 100

Cambridge ESOL exams: Certificate of Proficiency (CPE) or Certificate in Advanced English with the grade A or at least 190 points on the Cambridge English-scale

3. At least three months of work experience: Applicants are supposed to have acquired at least 3 months’ work experience before applying to the programme.

How to apply:

Following is the step by step guide of applying for your Master’s through the Erasmus Mundus Scholarship Programme:

1. Make sure you fulfil the eligibility criteria of the programme (mentioned above).

2. Prepare, print and sign the application form.

3. Prepare your academic documents. For the scholarship programme you need official graduation certificates and transcripts from all your previous university/college studies in the original language, and translated if they are not in English.

4. Ready all professional documents, including proof of experience signed by your current employer, and at least three work samples combined in a single PDF file.

5. Scan a copy of your English language proficiency test (mentioned above).

6. Attach your Curriculum Vitae (no longer than 2 pages).

7. Attach academic and journalistic reference letters. The programme requires two referrals, one from your teacher/professor in college, and the other from your employer.

8. Attach documentation of your nationality/nationalities, include copies of your passport(s) to prove your nationality. If you have double citizenship, include documentation for both.

9. Arrange your documents in a PDF file and submit.

10. Fill out the Online Registration.

Once you have submitted your application, check your inbox around the first of March 2020. If you are offered admission, you will be asked to confirm whether you accept the admission.