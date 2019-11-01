PM Imran reiterates support for Kashmiris at Gilgit-Baltistan Azadi Parade

GILGIT: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday attended a parade to mark the independence of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Speaking at the ceremony, he said people of Gilgit-Baltistan fought a war to win their freedom.

"A Muslim does not bow before anyone but Allah," he said adding that two superpowers came to their knees before Muslims within a decade.

"Pakistan is the only country which came in to being in the name of Islam," he said adding that the country would become a Madina like state.

"We have to follow the principles of state of Madina," the prime minister said.

He also used the occasion to highlight the Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir where Narendra Modi government has imposed a curfew for three months now.

The prime minister once again assured the Kashmiris of his support saying he would raise the issue as their ambassador across the world.

He said people of Gilgit-Baltistan would have also become victim of Modi's oppression if they had not fought the war for their independence.

"I will not leave Kashmiris alone, I fill fight their case" , he said adding that nobody can stop Kashmir from becoming independent.

Speaking about the natural beauty of Gilgit-Baltistan, he said the region was matchless in the world.

He said many tourist spots have been opened in the area to promote tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan which he said was the gateway of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).