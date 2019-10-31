Industries helped Pakistan progress in the past: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran said on Thursday that Pakistan progressed five decades ago on the basis of its industrial strength.

The prime minister was speaking during an event in the capital. He said that when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government got elected, it had to face numerous challenges.

"However, despite the economic difficulties, we managed to start the EHSAAS program," he said.

Prime Minister Imran said that the government wanted to lift people out of poverty. He said that it was unfortunate how the poor hadn't gotten any relief during previous government's tenures.

The prime minister said that in the past, Pakistan had the best governance system and bureaucracy.

"We were progressing because of our industries as well," he said. "For a nation to develop, it is important to improve its educational system."



