FBISE announces result of SSC Supplementary Exams 2019

ISLAMABAD: The result of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Supplementary Examination 2019 of Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) which was held in the months of September-October has been announced on Thursday.



According to the result details, a total of 10,200 candidates appeared in the SSC supplementary examination, out of which 4,939 students cleared all the papers.

Find Your Result Below

The overall passing percentage remained 48.42 percent.



All result cards of candidates were being sent on the addresses given by them in their admission forms.

The result cards of the overseas candidates were being sent to the heads of the institutions from where they appeared.

Result status has already been conveyed through SMS to all the candidates, who have provided their cell phone in their admission forms.

If any candidate does not receive his/her result card, they can apply for issuance of result card free of cost to the Controller Examinations (Secrecy), within 30 days after declaration of result.

Applications for rechecking of answer script would be received within 20 days of declaration of result.