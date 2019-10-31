Azadi March rally in Islamabad postponed due to Tezgam tragedy: PML-N

ISLAMABAD: The joint opposition on Thursday decided to postpone it's rally in Islamabad that was to be addressed by senior leaders of political parties as part of Azadi March.

Speaking to Geo News, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Ahsan Iqbal said the rally has been postponed due to train incident which claimed over 70 lives in Rahim Yar Khan earlier in the day.

He said it has been unanimously decided by the opposition's Rahbar Committee to hold the rally on Friday.

The PML-N stalwart said Rahbar Committee members were leading rallies towards Islamabad.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb also confirmed that the rally has been postponed.

Addressing the participants in Gujar Khan before leaving for Islamabad, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that confusion is being created on media about the march. "Let me make it clear to everyone, that this is march and march includes sit-in and rally both".

The Azadi March protesters who set out from Karachi on October 27 have been camping near Gujar Khan since Wednesday, some 53 kilometers from the capital.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman has vowed to deseat Prime Minister Imran Khan by marching to the federal capital.