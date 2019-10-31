NTS jobs: Ministry of Human Rights invites employment applications

Ministry of Human Rights, government of Pakistan has invited job applications for appointment on two years contract basis.



The applications are invited for ‘Establishment of Human Rights Information Management System’, Strengthening of Regional Directorates of Human Rights Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar & Quetta, Ministry of Human Rights’ and Human Rights Awareness Programme projects.

Establishment of Human Rights Information Management System Jobs



Name of Post Education Qualification/Experience

Age Limit

No of Posts

Director (HRIMS) (BPS-19)

i)Master’s Degree in Sociology, Social Work, Anthropology, OR equivalent qualification from a University recognized by Higher Education Commission. Diploma in Management Information System (MIS) with proven knowledge and experience in computer systems including hardware, software and networks etc

ii.) Master’s Degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Management OR four-year BS in Computer Science OR equivalent qualification from a University recognized by Higher Education Commission. Proven knowledge and experience in human rights etc

iii.) Twelve (12) years post qualification experience in the related field in BS-17 OR equivalent in a Government/Semi Government/reputed private organization

iv. Good leadership skills, report writing and written communication skills.

32-40

1 System & Data Analyst

(BPS-18)

i. Master’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology/ four-year BS in Computer Science or equivalent qualification from a University recognized by Higher Education Commission.

ii. Five years post qualification experience in the related field in public or private sector including 2-3 years experience as system or Data Analyst.

iii. Any certification will be plus.

iv. Expertise to analyse large datasets and write comprehensive reports

v. An analytical mind for problem-solving

25-35

1 Network Administrator (BPS-17) i. Master’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or Bachelor (4- year) in Computer Science or equivalent qualification from a University recognized by Higher Education Commission

ii. Two years post qualification experience in the public or private sector.

iii. Experience in networking, routing and switching, network tuning, network design and implementation.

iv. Proven Network administration work experience.

v. Cisco Certification is must.

vi. Experience with firewalls, troubleshooting and problem resolution.

vii. Experience in backup and recovery software and methodologies.

22-30

1 Database Administrator

(BPS-17)

i. Master’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or Bachelor (4- year) in Computer Science or equivalent qualification from a University recognized by Higher Education Commission.

ii. Two years post qualification experience in the public or private sector.

iii. Proven database Administrator work experience.

iv. Any Certification will be plus.

v. Experience with database standards, database software, web applications and end user applications.

vi. Knowledge of database design, data backup, documentation and coding, recovery, security and integrity of data.

vii. Familiar with programming languages API.

viii. Strong analytical and organizational skills.

22-30

1 Data Entry Officer (BPS-16)

i. Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/Information Technology/ or equivalent qualification from a University recognized by Higher Education Commission

ii. Experience in data entry, fast typing, familiarity with spreadsheets and online forms

iii. Experience in MS Office and data programmes

20-28 2 Driver (BPS-04)

i. Matric from a recognized Board.

ii. Two Year experience in LTV/ HTV driving in public or private sector with valid driving license and well versed in traffic rules.

iii. Local Based

18-30 1 Naib Qasid (BPS-01)

i. Middle pass

ii. Local based

18-25 2 Security Guard (BPS-01)

i. Middle with two-year experience as Security Guard. ii. Preferable ex-Army man. 18-25 1

Strengthening of Regional Directorates of Human Rights Jobs

Name of Post Education Qualification/Experience

Age Limit

No of Posts

Network & Database Administrator (BPS-17)

i. Master’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or Bachelor (4-year) in Computer Science or equivalent qualification from a University recognized by Higher Education Commission i. Master’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or Bachelor (4-year) in Computer Science or equivalent qualification from a University recognized by Higher Education Commission ii. Two years post qualification experience in the public or private sector iii. Experience in networking, routing and switching, network tuning, network design and implementation iv. Proven Network and Database administrator work experience v. Cisco Certification is must vi. Experience with firewalls, troubleshooting and problem resolution vii. Experience in backup and recovery software and methodologies viii. Experience with database standards, database software, web application, database design, data backup, end user applications documentation and coding, recovery and integrity of data ix. Familiar with programming languages API x. Strong analytical and organizational skills 22-30 1 post for each Regional Directorate Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta

Assistant Director (BPS-17)

i. Second Class or Grade ‘C’ Master’s Degree in Human Rights/Gender Studies/Sociology/ Social Work/ Anthropology or equivalent qualification from a University recognized by Higher Education Commission.

ii. Preferred 2 years experience in Govt./Semi Govt./ Autonomous Bodies/NGOs/INGOs working in human rights including gender, child and women’s rights, labour rights, religious minorities, IDPs and Refuges.

22-30 1 post for each Regional Directorate (Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta)

Public Relation Officer (BPS-17)

i. Second Class or Grade ‘C’ Master’s Degree in Public Relations/ Journalism, Mass Communications/Human Rights/Gender Studies/ Sociology/ Social Work/ Anthropology or equivalent qualification from a University recognized by Higher Education Commission.

ii. Preferred 2 years experience in Govt./Semi Govt./ Autonomous Bodies/NGOs/INGOs working in human rights including gender, child and women’s rights, labour rights, religious minorities, IDPs and Refuges.

22-30 1

Regional Directorate, Quetta



Application forms and online deposit slips are available on National Testing Services (NTS). Application submitted by hand will not be entertained.

The last date for submission of forms is Monday, November 11, 2019.