Islamabad metro services not to be functional on Oct 31

ISLAMABAD: The metro transport service will not be functional here on Oct 31, Thursday — the day Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s Azadi March will converge on the federal capital.

According to a tweet by Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat, the metro services will remain non-operational in the city.

Earlier, the DC Islamabad had said that the services will remain open and there will not be any holiday in the federal capital.



The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Azadi March caravan is en route on Tuesday from Lahore towards Gujranwala, from where it will make its way to Islamabad.

On Saturday, the Rahbar Committee and the government reached an agreement according to which the opposition agreed not to cross into the Red Zone.

