PAF’s No 11 Multirole Squadron wins Inter Squadron Armament Competition

KARACHI: The Pakistan Air Force's (PAF) No 11 Multirole Squadron was adjudged the best squadron of Inter Squadron Armament Competition, which was held at Sonmiani firing range.



Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, was the chief guest at the closing ceremony of this much anticipated contest, held at an Operational Air Base on Wednesday.



Addressing at the occasion, the Air Chief said the PAF places highest premium on self-reliance through indigenization alongside modernisation and expansion of existing combat capabilities.

He added that PAF stands ever ready for the aerial defence of motherland and has always responded to nation’s call with full valour and commitment.

Highlighting the Kashmir situation, he said that we stand by our Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for self-determination and reiterated that the human atrocities must end immediately.

He further said that we are fully alive to the situation and cannot lower our guards.

The competition,which commenced on October 10, saw PAF fighter pilots from all weapon systems exhibiting highest level of professionalism through pinpoint weapon delivery.

After a close competition, No 11 Multirole Squadron achieved highest score and was declared the winner of Inter Squadron Armament Trophy.



First time introduced Best Armament Trophy (BAT) was shared by No 2 Squadron and No 8 Squadron, while No 14 Squadron won the Maintenance Trophy.

Wing Commander Noman Akram was awarded the coveted Sher Afgan Trophy for being the best marksman in the competition.

All PAF Fighter Squadrons were evaluated for operational readiness and weapon system performance under competitive environment. The main highlight of the competition was exceptional performance by the JF-17 Thunder aircraft and it reaffirmed its position as the front line fighter of the PAF.