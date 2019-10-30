PPP's Khanzada Khan resigns from Senate membership

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Senator Khanzada Khan resigned from his membership, a notification issued Wednesday by the Senate Secretariat confirmed.

The notification stated that Senator Khanzada Khan's resignation was approved.



PPP leader "Mr Khanzada Khan, member Senate of Pakistan, has resigned his seat by writing under his hand addressed to the Chairman Senate," it said.

"Consequently his seat has become vacant in terms of clause (1) of Article 64 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan with effect from 30th October 201," it added.

