close
Wed Oct 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 30, 2019

PPP's Khanzada Khan resigns from Senate membership

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Oct 30, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Senator Khanzada Khan resigned from his membership, a notification issued Wednesday by the Senate Secretariat  confirmed.

The notification  stated that Senator Khanzada Khan's resignation was approved. 

PPP leader "Mr Khanzada Khan,  member Senate of Pakistan, has resigned his seat by writing under his hand addressed to the Chairman Senate," it said.

"Consequently his seat has become vacant in terms of clause (1) of Article 64 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan with effect from 30th October 201," it added.

Latest News

More From Pakistan