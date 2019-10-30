close
Wed Oct 30, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 30, 2019

Fazl telephones Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Oct 30, 2019

LAHORE: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-F (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday telephoned  Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif.

According to Geo News, Maulana Fazl inquired after the health of  Nawaz Sharif during the telephonic conversation with the PML-N chief.

The JUI-F  Ameer is  leading a protest march against the government  and plans to  enter Islamabad on October 31.

The march started from Karachi on October 27 and after staying overnight in Sukkur, it began its journey towards Islamabad the next morning. The participants of the rally are currently camped at Minar-e-Pakistan.

Addressing a huge crown in Multan on Tuesday, Fazlur Rehman said that the government had dual policy on Kashmir as it was not clear on the issue. He said the incumbent rulers were defaming the armed forces and accusing them of patronising terrorist group Al-Qaeda in the country.

On its way to the federal capital, the caravan was also joined by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders in Sindh with the march being welcomed by PML-N   leaders and workers in Punjab.

The PML-N and PPP had assured  the JUI-F leader of their support and analysts said  maulana would  chalk out his future course of action after seeing how much people become part of his protest when he enters Islamabad.

Meanwhile,  Geo News reported that Shehbaz Sharif has visited  Lahore's Services Hospital where his elder brother is being treated  for multiple health problems.

